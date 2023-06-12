Three houses burgled in 24 hours in Ludhiana

With no respite in sight, at least three burglaries were reported in the city on Sunday and Monday — including one from Rajguru Nagar, the same locality where the robbers had executed a ₹8.49 crore robbery earlier last week.

In the first case, a gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Rajguru Nagar and decamped with ₹2 lakh, some foreign currency, a .32 bore pistol, seven bullets and gold jewellery. The house owner, Tajinder Singh, a realtor, was away on a vacation to Goa at the time.

Paramjit Singh Gill, the victim’s friend, said he, along with a domestic help, went to his friend on Monday morning and found the doors broken open and rooms ransacked. He immediately informed Tajinder and alerted the police.

On being informed the Sarabha Nagar police have initiated investigation after reaching the spot. Upon scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, it was found that the burglars had barged in the house after scaling the compound wall around 1.30 am.

In the third incident, three unidentified burglars targeted a locked house in Ramgarh of Jamalpur area and decamped with ₹5.5 lakh and gold jewellery. The family was away for a vacation in Shimla. They returned on Sunday and found the house burgled.

Following the complaint of Manjinder Singh, who is an agriculturist, the Jamalpur police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against three unidentified accused.

Manjinder Singh said he along with his family had left the house on June 7, adding that three bike-borne burglars have been captured in CCTVs installed near the house..

Assistant sub-inspector Mukhtiar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at the Jamalpur police station.

Dugri burglary cracked

A gang of burglars, meanwhile, barged into a house in Dugri Phase 1 and decamped with ₹5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery.

The complainant, Madhu Bala, said her husband was at work and she had gone for a morning walk when the miscreants targeted their house around 6.25 am. She returned to find her home broken into and a wooden almirah damaged.

Three members of the family, including the complainant’s son, daughter-in-law and grandson were present at the house, but were sleeping in another room.

Dugri police, however, managed to crack the case during questioning when the complainant’s daughter-in-law Vandan Narang confessed to the crime.

Deputy commissioner DCP Teja said, “Police arrested Vandana Narang and recovered ₹4.27 lakh, 100 gm gold and 60 gm silver jewellery, which had been reported stolen from her possession.. It was found that Vandana had strained relations with her husband’s family. She snuck into the complainant’s room and stole cash and jewellery.”

