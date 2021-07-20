Sero survey: Covid antibodies found in 80% of Chandigarh’s adult population

The preliminary findings of the first sero-survey of Chandigarh’s adult population, being conducted by Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has revealed that around 80% adults have been exposed to Covid-19 and that they have developed antibodies against the virus.

Sero survey examines how many people in a population have antibodies against Covid-19, developed naturally or post vaccination. The survey is conducted by using an antibody test, also known as a serology test, and it helps to examine if an individual’s immune system has responded to the infection.

“The department of biochemistry of GMCH-32 plans to test 1,200 adults from 30 randomly selected clusters in Chandigarh, including population from urban, rural and rehabilitation colonies. So far, we have tested 662 adults from urban and rural areas, of which 524 (79.4%) tested positive in the serology test,” said GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur.

The sero-survey results also found that antibodies are present more in the urban population than the rural population. Of the total persons tested, 132 were from rural areas and 91 (68.8%) of them were found sero-positive. Besides, 208 people from eight clusters and 322 people from urban sectors were also tested, wherein sero-prevalence stood at 83.5% and 79.8% respectively.

“However, we are testing more adults in Chandigarh and the complete results of the sero-study will provide an accurate reflection of Covid-19 spread among the population of Chandigarh. The study will also help in studying immune response to the vaccine,” said Dr Kaur, adding that the survey will enable the health authorities to work out better mitigation strategies for prevention and control of the disease. “It will also help in prioritising the at-risk population,” she added.

Children also highly exposed to virus in Chandigarh

The sero-survey of Chandigarh’s paediatric population, which is being conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has revealed that children in the city were highly exposed to Covid-19 infection. As per the preliminary findings, 71% of UT’s children, in the 6 to 18 age group, have developed natural antibodies against Covid-19. So far, PGIMER has tested 1,968 of the targeted 2,700 children. Antibodies in children have formed without Covid vaccination, indicating that children were infected with the virus and have recovered from it.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram, said, “So far, we have found that around 67.4% children in UT’s sector areas, 74.3% in rural and 73.2% in colony areas have developed natural antibodies.”