Set deadline for delivery of justice in sacrilege cases: AAP

Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said people of Punjab expected newly-appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to set a deadline for delivery of justice in the sacrilege and police firing cases.

“The CM should not just make announcements but set timelines for all matters,” AAP MLAs Aman Arora and Baljinder Kaur said in a statement, pointing out that Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu were continuously making announcements.

The AAP leaders said the Congress leadership had made such announcements even before the 2017 elections and did nothing in the last four-and-a-half years. “That’s why people want work, not announcements,” they added.

Arora said the government had only 60 days left to work and the CM should clarify whether he would be able to punish the culprits of sacrilege incident and those who opened fire on unarmed persons in the next 30 days or not. “Apart from announcements, no effective action has been taken by the new government so far,” Kaur said.