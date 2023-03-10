Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Set up medical stores in addition to mohalla clinics, says Ludhiana MLA Sidhu

Set up medical stores in addition to mohalla clinics, says Ludhiana MLA Sidhu

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2023 10:57 PM IST

MLA Sidhu proposed that if the Punjab government establish medical stores alongside Aam Aadmi clinics, it would provide much-needed relief to low-income individuals in Ludhiana

Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA from Atam Nagar constituency, appealed for the opening of medical stores in addition to Mohalla clinics during the assembly session, citing that this move would enable residents to access affordable medicines.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA from Atam Nagar constituency, appealed for the opening of medical stores in addition to Mohalla clinics during the assembly session in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)
While addressing the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, MLA Sidhu praised the introduction of Mohalla clinics by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, which he believes has brought significant relief to the public.

According to MLA Sidhu, private hospitals and medical stores are economically exploiting low-income individuals.

MLA Sidhu proposed that if the Punjab government establish medical stores alongside Aam Aadmi clinics, it would provide much-needed relief to low-income individuals by enabling them to purchase good quality medicines at affordable prices.

Sidhu claimed that the Punjab government is dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the public.

