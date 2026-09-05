Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to run in state from Sept 17 to Oct 17: Haryana CM

The Haryana government will organise a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday held a state-level review meeting in Chandigarh regarding the Abhiyan’s implementation. (HT File)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday held a state-level review meeting in Chandigarh regarding the Abhiyan’s implementation.

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An official spokesperson said the meeting reviewed preparations for the campaign, the organisation of various programmes, and their effective and timely implementation in detail.

Commissioner and secretary, information and public relations, KM Pandurang, and director, public relations Aditya Dahiya, listed information regarding the various programmes proposed in the state under the Abhiyan and the action plan for their implementation. They also apprised the CM of district-wise preparations, program coordination, and arrangements being made to take the campaign’s activities to every section of society.

Saini asked officials to identify projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister and major development projects of the state for organising special programmes at these locations. The CM said that on the evening of September 17, “Aashirwad Ka Diya” should be lit at every booth in the state by visiting the homes of beneficiaries and members of the general public.

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{{^usCountry}} He said beneficiaries of the PM’s various welfare schemes should be associated with this campaign, and diyas should be lit at their homes while sharing their experiences. The district administration should arrange for video recording of these programmes, and the related photographs and videos should be widely shared on social media. Saini said the month-long Abhiyan will conclude on October 17 with the Jansewak Mahakumbh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said beneficiaries of the PM’s various welfare schemes should be associated with this campaign, and diyas should be lit at their homes while sharing their experiences. The district administration should arrange for video recording of these programmes, and the related photographs and videos should be widely shared on social media. Saini said the month-long Abhiyan will conclude on October 17 with the Jansewak Mahakumbh. {{/usCountry}}

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