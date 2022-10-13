Seven conduits of extortion racket held in Bathinda

The district police on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including a 21-year-old undergraduate student, who were allegedly part of the extortion racket run by the jailed gangster Manpreet Singh Manna.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bathinda range, MS Chhina said on Thursday that a police team seized over ₹20 lakh and recovered four weapons from their possession. He said the accused were part of the extortion ring.

IGP said strict monitoring led to the revelation that Manna, who is involved in 20 heinous crimes, was operating from jail and prompt action was initiated. Chhina said dubious persons in the police department are being identified for disciplinary action.