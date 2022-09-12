Seven drug peddlers arrested in Mohali in four separate cases

The Mohali police have arrested seven drug peddlers in four separate cases in the past 24 hours in the district. In total, the Mohali police recovered 6 gram of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 180 gram of heroin from their possession.

In the first two cases, three drug peddlers were arrested by the Phase-8 police, and heroin and ice were recovered in two separate cases. The accused arrested with ice drug were identified as Jagteshwar Singh of Kurali, Mohali, and Gurpal Singh of Malout, Muktsar Sahib.

Jagteshwar Singh was currently living in a rented accommodation in Phase 10, while Gurpal Singh was living in the Railway Quarters in Patiala.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said a police party patrolling the old bus stand in Phase 8 stopped a black Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, on suspicion. Jagteshwar and Gurpal were in the car. During the search, the police found 6 gram of ice, an electronic weighing scale, 40 plastic envelopes, and silver foil rolls. The police arrested both of them and registered a case under the NDPS Act.

In another case, the police arrested Narinder Singh of Sector 45, Burail, Chandigarh, who is currently living in Sector 63, Chandigarh, with 20 gram heroin. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Phase 8 police station. Narinder is on two-day police remand, while Jagteshwar and Gurpal are on one-day police remand.

Giving information about the third case, Kharar Sadar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said a police party was checking vehicles after putting up a naka. A man coming on foot from the Mullanpur side got terrified on seeing the police party and threw a poly pack from his pocket on the roadside. He took a U-turn when the police nabbed him. During the search, 5 gram heroin was recovered from the accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Guggi, a resident of Ferozepur. The police arrested him and registered a case against him.

In the fourth case, Dhakoli police at Zirakpur arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 155 grams of heroin from their possession. Sub-inspector Naib Singh along with a police party was present at the T-point on old Ambala-Kalka road when information was received that drug peddlers were approaching the intersection.

Then police saw a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car approaching with three men in it. The car was stopped and on search the police found a poly pack containing white material placed in a pocket above the gear of the car. A magistrate was called and in his presence, the pack was opened. Police said they recovered 155 gram heroin from the three men, identified as Shiv Kumar of Nangal Dam, Lovely Verma and Rajan, both residents of Khanna. They all were arrested.

