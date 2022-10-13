Seven injured in gas cylinder blast in Rohtak

Seven persons, including two children, sustained burn injuries following a cooking gas cylinder blast at Rohtak’s Ekta colony in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police.

The injured persons have been rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition is said to be out of danger. A police spokesman said the incident occurred at 6.45 am in the morning and the house of the victim turned into rubble. “Fire tenders were sent to douse the flames.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The impact of the blast was such that their neighbour’s wall collapsed and two persons got buried under the wall, who were taken out,” the spokesman added.