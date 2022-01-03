Seven more mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

Ludhiana Police recovered seven mobile phones from four prisoners at the central jail.

The authorities have been conducting drives on the jail premises ever since the recent Ludhiana court complex bomb blast incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the police had also recovered ten mobile phones from the prisoners at the central jail on December 29. Eleven mobile phones were recovered from the jail inmates during a special checking on December 27.

Central jail assistant superintendent Sukhdev Singh said while five mobile phones belonged to prisoners Harpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Parminder Singh and Raman Kumar, the other two remained unclaimed and an investigation had been launched to look into the matter.

He added that a complaint was lodged with the Division 7 police regarding the same, following which the accused were booked under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, investigating officer, said, “We have booked the accused and will bring them on the production warrant to know the sources that helped them to take the mobile phones inside the jail. The recovered mobile phones will be sent to lab for detailed investigation. The accused have yet to be presented before court.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}