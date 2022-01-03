Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven more mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
chandigarh news

Seven more mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

The police, who have been carrying out regular checking at the Central Jail since the Ludhiana Court Complex blast incident, recovered seven more cell phones from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates—the third instance in the last week
The authorities recovered seven more cell phones from the Central Jail inmates, marking the third instance since first recovering 11 phones on December 27. (HT File)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Police recovered seven mobile phones from four prisoners at the central jail.

The authorities have been conducting drives on the jail premises ever since the recent Ludhiana court complex bomb blast incident.

Notably, the police had also recovered ten mobile phones from the prisoners at the central jail on December 29. Eleven mobile phones were recovered from the jail inmates during a special checking on December 27.

Central jail assistant superintendent Sukhdev Singh said while five mobile phones belonged to prisoners Harpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Parminder Singh and Raman Kumar, the other two remained unclaimed and an investigation had been launched to look into the matter.

He added that a complaint was lodged with the Division 7 police regarding the same, following which the accused were booked under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, investigating officer, said, “We have booked the accused and will bring them on the production warrant to know the sources that helped them to take the mobile phones inside the jail. The recovered mobile phones will be sent to lab for detailed investigation. The accused have yet to be presented before court.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP