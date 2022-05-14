Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
chandigarh news

Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers

Following his RTI reply revealing that hotels in Chandigarh’s Sector 42, 43, 52 and others are operating without fire safety certificates Sidhu wrote to the UT adviser to issue take necessary steps
The reply to an RTI filed by Harman Singh Sidhu revealed that multiple Chandigarh-based hotels are operating without fire safety certificates. (ANI)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates

Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions.

The information was accessed from the municipal corporation (MC) by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu..

Speaking of the same, Sidhu said, “The owners cut corners to maximise profit and use highly combustible materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and due to the mercury levels rising, chances of fire accidents increase exponentially. A fire brigade vehicle cannot reach many such locations due to poor access and encroachments.”

He added that even a minor incident like a short circuit in one of these can cause a chain reaction leading to loss of valuable human lives in the area. Three girls lost their lives in a fire tragedy at a paying guest accommodation in February 2022, but no lesson has been learnt.

RELATED STORIES

Sidhu added, “As the MC turns a blind eye to these violations, visitors book these hotels through online portals risking their lives and staying in these tinder boxes.”

He has written to the UT adviser Dharam Pal to issue necessary directions to take quick and strictest possible action to prevent any untoward incident.

“While the MC contemplates adopting the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007 and formulating rules under it, the violations continue unabated,” Sidhu wrote in his letter to the UT adviser.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP