Several unauthorised buildings demolished in Ludhiana

Several illegal buildings were demolished while a few others were sealed during a campaign on Thursday, officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) said.

According to the additional chief administrator, the general public should not purchase plots or buildings in unauthorised colonies as they may face issues regarding basic facilities, such as water supply, sewerage, roads and other civic amenities. (HT Photo)

The action was taken in Threeke and Daad villages against six structures. GLADA additional chief administrator Vikas Hira said the authority would show zero tolerance to unauthorised and unplanned development with a special focus on illegal colonies and buildings. He said a special drive has been launched to take punitive action against those who were fleecing people under the guise of selling cheaper plots in unauthorised colonies, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with government norms.

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When developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite being served notices, a special team carried out the sealing/demolishing drive, which went unopposed. In a move to check mushrooming of illegal buildings at the initial stage, GLADA is planning more such drives in the upcoming weeks, officials said.

According to the additional chief administrator, the general public should not purchase plots or buildings in unauthorised colonies as they may face issues regarding basic facilities, such as water supply, sewerage, roads, electricity and other civic amenities. The public has also been advised to verify the status of colonies/projects from the list of approved and regularised colonies available on the official website of GLADA before making any investment.

The official stated that besides demolition drives, GLADA shall continue taking strict legal action under the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act against all persons involved in unauthorised development in Ludhiana district.

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