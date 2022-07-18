Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works

While Mohali MC has no town planner, its horticulture department is also running without any officers, putting the burden of its tasks on other branches
The development works that have taken a back seat in Mohali include maintenance of parks, street lights, sewerage and carpeting of roads. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress.

The development works that have taken a back seat include maintenance of parks, street lights, sewerage and carpeting of roads.

While MC has no town planner, responsible for the development of urban areas, its horticulture department is also running without any officers, putting the burden of its tasks on other branches.

Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon.

No House meeting since April 30

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing political turmoil in MC House, its monthly meeting has not been convened since April 30.

Consequently, no development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.

On June 4, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had switched from the Congress to the BJP.

For supporting Amarjit as the mayor despite his departure from the Congress, the party on July 8 suspended senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, leaving the Congress councillors, who are in majority in the MC House, in a fix.

Since Amarjit’s switch to the BJP, in the House of 50, the Congress now has 36 councillors, 11 councillors are from the Azad group, while two are independents. All 36 Congress councillors are said to be loyalists of Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said all Congress councillors were united and the monthly House meeting will be held in a week.

