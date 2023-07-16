Ludhiana: Locals take preventive measures, build walls, put sandbags outside houses

Nine days after the deluge, many areas in the city are still filled with sewage water, forcing the locals to take preventive measures, including building walls near the entrance of their homes, to avoid water from entering in case there is a flood-like situation again.

A street filled with sewage in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Despite the claims made by the civic body that they have been cleaning the road gullies and sewerage systems, a mere few minutes of rain on Sunday resulted in water accumulating again in the road gullies, emitting foul smell. Residents of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park have pointed out that road gullies are blocked and emit foul odour, while government taps are releasing contaminated water.

As many as 11 streets in Dhoka Mohalla are filled with filth and sewage water. Teams have been deployed by the municipal corporation in the area to remove garbage from the streets.

Executive engineer Ranbir Singh from Municipal Corporation Zone B said that the sewerage systems are blocked with garbage and they have already removed more than 25 trolleys of garbage. The department is also taking steps to control the flow of the nullah to prevent further problems for residents.

The situation in the affected areas remains grim, with the sewerage system still clogged and emitting an unbearable stench in the streets. The residents’ struggle over the past nine days has left them fearing further deterioration of their living conditions.

The residents have taken matters into their own hands by building ramp walls within their homes as a protection against future floods.

Residents in several areas of Chandan Nagar, including Dhokha Mohalla, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, Kundan Puri, New Deep Nagar, and Vivek Nagar, have taken measures to protect their homes from sewage and floodwater.

After experiencing severe water accumulation during the recent reversal of the Buddha Nullah, which affected these densely populated and low-lying regions, residents have constructed walls at higher heights in front of their house entrances.

Karamjit Singh, a resident of Dhokha Mohalla, said, “To prevent further losses, most residents have personally invested in sandbags and constructed walls at the entrance of their homes as around 10,000 people reside in Dhokha Mohalla and in most of the houses, people have taken the measures on their own”.

MLA Ashok Prashar from Ludhiana Central said, “I have discussed the matter with the deputy commissioner, and a comprehensive survey of these affected areas will commence within a day. Compensation will be provided to the affected individuals promptly.”

Residents suffer losses

The overflow from Budhha Nullah resulted in significant losses for residents of Dhokka Mohalla, Dharampura and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park Colony among others.

Ranjit Singh from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, said that he had purchased furniture and essential items worth around ₹2 lakh for my wedding, most of the things were damaged by the deluge.

“I am the sole earner in my home, and I have to pay installments for the damaged items. I request the state government to help those affected by the floods,” he said.

“No teams from the health department have visited their area and people are suffering from various medical problems, including skin infections due to the sewage water and fever. The administration didn’t even conduct a survey of the loss suffered by the people. The departments seem least interested.”

Another resident, Dhiraj, who runs a grocery store in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, said that he suffered a loss of around ₹50,000 as water entered his house, and it still has a foul smell.

“Not a single official, except our area MLA, visited the place. We have placed sandbags and made other preparations at the entrance of the house to prevent water from entering the house,” he said.

