Sex-test racket busted in Ferozepur, two held

Faridkot : The Faridkot health department busted a sex-determination racket with the arrest of two people at Alewala village of Ferozepur district on Friday.

The doctor who was conducting the sex-determination tests in a house is absconding, said the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Manjit Kaur of Muktsar.

After receiving information that some persons are running a sex-determination racket at Alewala village, a team led by Faridkot senior medical officer Dr Chander Shekhar laid a trap.

“We sent a pregnant woman as a decoy. The accused called the decoy to an address and later took her to a juice shop and took ₹30,000 from her for the test. They also took her phone so that no one can trace them. They then took her to a house where the test was conducted. When they came back to drop the decoy, our team nabbed both the mediators after a brief chase,” said Dr Chander Shekhar.

The decoy revealed that the doctor had his face covered. “We informed officials of the Ferozepur health department, who filed a complaint with the police,” he added.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said a case has been registered against the accused and police teams are conducting raids to nab their accomplices, including the doctor.