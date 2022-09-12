Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sex-determination racket busted, two held

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 01:19 AM IST

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the PCPNDT Act against three accused, including a father-son duo

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A team of the officials of the health department have busted an inter-district sex-determination racket in Karnal and two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ved Parkash of Balahi village of Kurukshetra and Vedvati, a resident of Shiv Colony in Karnal city, police said.

According to police, Ved Prakash is father of the main accused Tilak Raj, who runs a clinic, and helped his son to escape during a raid at their residence.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the PCPNDT Act against Tilak Raj, Vedvati and Ved Parkash, police said.

Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, deputy civil surgeon, Karnal said that Tilak allegedly used to conduct sex-determination ultrasounds of pregnant women. Planting a trap, the team sent a woman to him and he allegedly agreed to conduct her test at 50,000.

Accused Vedvati took the woman to Hasanpur village in Karnal in her car and after the ultrasound, she came to drop the woman at Karnal railway station where the team members nabbed her.

On her information, when the team members reached the clinic in Hasanpur, they found it closed following which, the team raided Tilak’s residence at Balahi village but he managed to escape with the help of his father.

