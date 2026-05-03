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Sexual harassment allegations: Haryana sports university orders fact-finding inquiry

In her complaint to the vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar, the woman employee said that she is in “mental trauma” and alleged that she is being threatened by the assistant professor, who had sent inappropriate messages to her several times

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:10 am IST
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
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The Sports University of Haryana, Rai, Sonepat has forwarded a complaint of sexual harassment to the university’s sexual harassment committee for a fact-finding inquiry, after a woman employee complained against an assistant professor. The committee was directed to submit its report within seven days.

The woman employee said that the accused has been making statements that have attempted to damage her reputation, dignity, and credibility in the workplace. (HT Photo for representation)

In her complaint to the vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar, the woman employee said that she is in “mental trauma” and alleged that she is being threatened by the assistant professor, who had sent inappropriate messages to her several times.

The woman accused the assistant professor of sending her inappropriate messages during late-night hours on December 19 last year and made repeated phone calls on multiple occasions.

“During these interactions, he spoke in a highly unethical, vulgar, and sexually inappropriate manner, which caused me severe discomfort and distress. In January 2026, he again attempted to contact me through multiple means. To avoid escalation of the situation at that time, I consciously maintained distance from him and shifted my workspace,” the woman employee wrote in her complaint.

She also submitted a chat history to the VC, in which she alleged that the assistant professor was demanding unnecessary favours.

University V-C said that the complaint has been forwarded to sexual harassment committee for conducting a fact-finding inquiry and submit its report within seven days. The accused assistant professor could not be contacted for his comment despite numerous attempts.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sexual harassment allegations: Haryana sports university orders fact-finding inquiry
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sexual harassment allegations: Haryana sports university orders fact-finding inquiry
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