Sexual harassment case against Sandeep Singh: Victim seeks details of SIT report

The junior coach who accused former Haryana sports minister and former captain of the Indian hockey team, Sandeep Singh, of sexual harassment has filed an application seeking details on the

Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Haryana police and its final report and other documents pertaining to their investigation.

The application has been filed under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, requesting the Haryana director general of police for the details.

The victim’s counsel, Deepanshu Bansal, appeared in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, where the case was listed on Saturday.

The court had on July 29 framed charges against the accused under Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim said she suspects the SIT report has been kept hidden due to Singh’s influence.

Singh, is the MLA of Pehowa in Haryana, and was a minister of state (independent charge) in the Manohar Lal Khattar government when the case was registered on December 29, 2022.

The court has adjourned the matter to September 21 for prosecution evidence and to file a reply to the application submitted by the complainant. Singh was booked for allegedly seeking sexual favours and molesting the junior coach, who had turned down his advances.