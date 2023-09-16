Sexual harassment case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh gets anticipatory bail

A Chandigarh district court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who was chargesheeted last month in a sexual harassment case.

A Chandigarh district court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who was chargesheeted last month in a sexual harassment case. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep Singh, 37, is a former captain of the Indian hockey team and was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of a junior athletics coach. Pending investigation, he gave up the sports portfolio, but continues to hold the charge of printing and stationery minister.

Anticipating the arrest by Chandigarh Police, Sandeep Singh had filed bail application on September 4 following the chargesheet filed in August 25.

On Friday, the additional sessions court of Rajeev K Beri allowed the application with a condition that Sandeep Singh shall surrender before trial court/illaqa magistrate, Chandigarh, within 10 days from today and will furnish his personal bond with one like surety, each of ₹1 lakh, to the satisfaction of said court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It adds: “That court may impose appropriate conditions additionally, keeping in mind the alleged apprehension of the complainant about threat to her life and privacy. In the event of non- compliance of above said terms in the given time, this application shall be deemed to have been dismissed.”

The order mentions a reply filed by the state as per which the police agency does not have any requirement of arrest of applicant.

“In the absence of such a requirement on the part of the police, there is no reason with applicant to apprehend his arrest. Another contention of the state is that this application is not maintainable as the challan already stands presented,” the court order mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, counsels of the complainant coach opposing the bail plea contended that Sandeep Singh is a sitting MLA and there is every threat to the life and privacy of the complainant.

They claimed that the victim was molested, her T-shirt was torn, she was inappropriately touched, and attempt to rape was made by Singh.

Counsels said that there is “no delay in complaining” about the same on her behalf. She approached senior officers in the department, but when no action was taken, then she approached the police, they added.

They said: “The allegations are serious and every apprehension that he will influence the trial.

Whereas Rabindra Pandit, counsel for accused Sandeep Singh, contended that Singh has been falsely implicated in this case. “An FIR has been lodged after a delay of about six months which is full of allegations made by the complainant as she was transferred to Jhajjar but she wanted to remain posted in Panchkula,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She also nursed grudge as her application for training in Turkey was rejected by the department,” he added.

Seeking anticipatory bail, Pandit argued that Singh apprehends that he will be arrested and sent behind bars when he appears before the court pursuant notice from the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON