SGPC approves ₹1,487-crore budget, focus on pilgrim facilities, education

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday unanimously passed ₹1,487.41-crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, registering a 7.28% increase over the previous year. The budget puts emphasis on improving facilities for devotees, promoting education and expanding welfare initiatives. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addresses a press conference after budget session at Teja Singh Samundri Hall inside Golden Temple complex, in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The budget session was held at the SGPC headquarters, Teja Singh Samundri Hall, and was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, while general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala presented the financial details and outlined allocations across departments and future initiatives.

A major highlight of the budget is the allocation of ₹33 crore for the construction of new “serais” (accommodation facilities) for pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple. Additionally, ₹7 crore has been earmarked for celebrating the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

Presenting the budget, Mandwala detailed income sources from various SGPC departments and institutions and highlighted the body’s contributions in religious affairs, education and public welfare.

Speaking to the media after the session, Dhami said the budget reflects the sentiments of the Sikh sangat and prioritises improved facilities for devotees. He added that the SGPC would continue strengthening healthcare, education and “dharam prachar” activities.

The budget allocates ₹1,127.34 crore for gurdwaras, while ₹120 crore has been set aside for the Dharam Prachar Committee. Other provisions include funds for the general board fund, trust fund, educational institutions, sports, and printing presses.

An amount of ₹7.61 crore has been allocated for “Panthic” welfare activities. This includes support for nihang groups, legal aid and lawyer fees for imprisoned Sikhs, honorariums for Sikh prisoners, pensions for families of those who sacrificed for the faith, and assistance to martyrs’ families, injured Sikhs, dharmi faujis, Sikligar and Vanjara Sikhs, as well as village granthis and “Panthic” social organisations.

In the education sector, ₹66.77 crore has been earmarked for institutions, including financial aid, infrastructure upgrades and maintenance. A separate ₹12.5 crore allocation will fund free education for Sikh children, covering fees for Amritdhari students, free education for Amritdhari girls and assistance for economically weaker sections. Coaching support for administrative and judicial services through Nishchai Academy is also included.

To further support aspirants, ₹5 crore has been allocated for candidates clearing preliminary stages of administrative examinations to prepare for the mains.

Other allocations include ₹13.25 crore for the spread of Sikhism, ₹7 crore for centenary events, ₹3.11 crore for sports activities, and ₹1.6 crore for natural disaster relief.

Funds have also been directed toward key institutions such as the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Shahbad Markanda and Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Dhami said SGPC’s primary sources of income remain offerings and “daswandh” (donations) from the “sangat”. He noted that the budget has steadily increased over the years due to improved financial management and expenditure regulation.

Addressing comparisons with the Punjab government’s budget, Dhami clarified that the SGPC’s budget is only about 0.9% of the state’s total, roughly equivalent to that of a large municipal corporation. Despite this, he emphasised that the SGPC continues to undertake significant initiatives with the blessings of the Guru.