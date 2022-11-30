SGPC asks Punjab government to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to stop the release of “Dastaan-E-Sirhind” film.

In a press statement issued from his office, the SGPC president said in this film, the Sahibzadas of the 10th Sikh Guru have been personified and due to this, people are protesting. He said several organisations and Sikh sangat are expressing anger and demanded a ban on the film. He said several objections regarding the film have also reached the SGPC.

Dhami said nobody is above the sentiments of the sangat, therefore, representing the same, the release of this film should be stopped immediately. He said the Punjab government should take immediate action in this regard and at the same time, the film censor board should also reconsider its decision.

He also clarified that the SGPC has not given a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the film. Dhami said the decision regarding any film related to the Sikh history is taken in the light of Sikh history, principles, Sikh maryada (code of conduct) and traditions, therefore, the SGPC is committed to the sentiments of the sangat and Sikh principles in the case of this film as well.