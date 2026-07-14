SGPC chief writes to PM, seeks Kartarpur Corridor reopening

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The visa-free corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, has remained closed since May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

The visa-free corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, has remained closed since May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

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In his letter, Dhami said Kartarpur Sahib is the sacred place where Guru Nanak spent the final years of his life and preached his teachings, making it a site of immense spiritual and emotional significance for Sikhs.

Recalling the opening of the corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Dhami said it fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of Sikhs. “Since then, hundreds of thousands of devotees have visited the sacred shrine to pay their respects. However, the suspension of travel through the corridor due to recent security developments between India and Pakistan has caused deep disappointment and pain among the Sikh community,” the letter said.

Dhami said that the SGPC has passed several resolutions over the years to convey the sentiments of the Sikh community and has submitted memorandums to the Punjab governor and the Union home minister for the reopening of the corridor.

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{{^usCountry}} He said reopening the corridor was not merely a matter of facilitating religious travel but of respecting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said reopening the corridor was not merely a matter of facilitating religious travel but of respecting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. {{/usCountry}}

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He appealed to the Prime Minister to treat the issue as a priority, and direct concerned ministries to take necessary diplomatic and administrative steps to restore the pilgrimage route without delay.