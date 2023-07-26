SGPC delegation meets I&B minister over launch of satellite channel

A Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation on Tuesday met the Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur in Delhi as part of its effort to start its satellite channel for broadcasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The delegation included SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Kulwant Singh Mannan, and Sarvan Singh Kular. Union minister of state Som Prakash was also present on this occasion. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delegation included SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Kulwant Singh Mannan, and Sarvan Singh Kular. Union minister of state Som Prakash was also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the SGPC delegation handed over a letter requesting the ministry to expedite the process of SGPC’s satellite channel.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that after the SGPC started its web channel for telecasting Gurbani, efforts are on to establish a satellite channel.

“The Union minister was informed about SGPC’s intentions so that the process to launch a channel can be completed at the earliest. This has been a long-standing demand of the Sangat from across the globe, and the SGPC is committed to fulfilling it”, Dhami said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami said that the union minister was also informed that to reach maximum number of viewers, the SGPC channel will also be available on Doordarshan Free Dish. Dhami said the union minister has assured the delegation to take the process forward.