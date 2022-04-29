Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC demands restoration of gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri
chandigarh news

SGPC demands restoration of gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri

SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh said the apex gurdwara body is serious about the issue of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib and is making constant efforts for its resolution
SGPC demands restoration of gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri (HT)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: A high-level delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday met Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Gurmit Singh and demanded early resolution of the long-pending issue of restoring a historical Sikh shrine at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

“We demanded from the governor that Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar should be established again, so that the issue of this historical shrine of the community could be resolved as per Sikh sentiments,” SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh said.

He said that the SGPC is serious about the issue of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib and is making constant efforts for its resolution.

The delegation appealed to the Uttarakhand governor to intervene to restore the gurdwara at its original site.

Besides Raghujit, the SGPC delegation included general secretary Karnail Singh, SGPC member Rajinder Singh, SGPC’s Sikh mission in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in-charge Gurmit Singh, and Sikh leader from Vishakhapatnam Dilshah Singh.

Raghujit said the Uttarakhand governor has assured to resolve this issue at the earliest.

RELATED STORIES

SGPC in the past has made several appeals to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to resolve the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP