SGPC demands restoration of gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri

: A high-level delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday met Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Gurmit Singh and demanded early resolution of the long-pending issue of restoring a historical Sikh shrine at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

“We demanded from the governor that Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar should be established again, so that the issue of this historical shrine of the community could be resolved as per Sikh sentiments,” SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh said.

He said that the SGPC is serious about the issue of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib and is making constant efforts for its resolution.

The delegation appealed to the Uttarakhand governor to intervene to restore the gurdwara at its original site.

Besides Raghujit, the SGPC delegation included general secretary Karnail Singh, SGPC member Rajinder Singh, SGPC’s Sikh mission in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in-charge Gurmit Singh, and Sikh leader from Vishakhapatnam Dilshah Singh.

Raghujit said the Uttarakhand governor has assured to resolve this issue at the earliest.

SGPC in the past has made several appeals to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to resolve the issue.