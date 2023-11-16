SGPC general house polls to be held after Lok Sabha polls

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s general house elections will take place after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Revealing the revised schedule on Wednesday, Punjab gurudwara elections commissioner Gurkirat Kirpal Singh said the final voter list for the polls will be out in the first week of May. The last date for enrolling as a voter has been extended till February 29 next year. Earlier, the last date was November 15, 2023.

He said revised schedule has been released following directives received from Justice SS Saron (retd), chief commissioner, gurudwara elections.

The deputy commissioners of all districts will be ensuring publication of preliminary rolls by March 21, 2024, while the last date for receiving claims and objections is April 11 next year.

The last date of disposal of claims and objections and communication of decisions by the revising authority thereon to the DCs is April 21, 2024. The deadline for preparation of manuscript of the supplementary roll and printing of supplements is May 2, 2024. The date of final publication of the electoral rolls is May 3, 2024.

