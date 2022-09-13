SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs).

In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present. Earlier, a gathering was held at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib from where a march was taken out to the District Administrative Complex.

In their addresses during the protests, speakers criticised the “discriminatory” policy being adopted by Central and state governments regarding the release of prisoners and gave a message of intensifying struggle if the community’s voice is not heard.

Dhami said that the country’s law is equal for everyone and the Constitution also gives the right to equality, but “sadly the governments are not doing justice in the issue of releasing Bandi Singhs”.

He said any crime has its prescribed punishment, which “Bandi Singhs” have completed. “But the governments are deliberately depriving the Sikh prisoners of their rights, who took steps due to circumstances of that time. Their release is an important issue for the Sikh Panth and the struggle will continue at all levels in this regard,” he said.

He added that a gathering of retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers has been called in Chandigarh on September 17 to discuss the legal aspects along with continuing the protest movement. This gathering is important and human rights advocates can also join to give suggestions.