SGPC member Mohinder Singh Hussainpur rejoins Akali Dal

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member, Mohinder Singh Hussainpur rejoined Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of the party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district here on Thursday. Hussainpur, a three-time SGPC member, was also working as senior vice president of the Akali Dal (Samyukt) led by former Rajya Sabha MP, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. His son, Barjinder Singh Hussainpur who is the patron of the organisation Naroa Punjab also joined Akali Dal too.

Speaking at a function held at Hussainpur village in this district, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the joining would further strengthen the SAD and was in line with the efforts being made to forge ‘panthic unity’ in the face of onslaughts on the Sikh community and its institutions.

“Governments, agencies and parties are working in conjunction with each other to break the SGPC. Badal said the SAD had always represented the voice of the Panth as well as that of Punjab. “We have always stood up to protect the regional aspirations of Punjabis. This is why efforts are being made to weaken the SAD which Punjabis will not tolerate at any cost”. He said the entire resources of Punjab were being looted at the command of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal to contest elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. He said even though the ₹800 crore liquor scam of the AAP government had already been exposed, AAP ministers and legislators were indulging in rampant illegal mining as well as openly asking for bribes for postings and transfers. “We have witnessed how cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who was exposed as an extortionist, is being protected by the AAP dispensation. “Similarly no action is being taken against legislators involved in illegal sand mining, liquor smuggling and even cases of moral turpitude”.

