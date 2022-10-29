SGPC rejects notification of Haryana government on HSGMC

Rejecting notification of Haryana Government’s Law and Legislative Department dated October 24, regarding 41-member ad-hoc panel of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and making provision to appoint its ‘patron’, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said this is direct government interference into the Sikh affairs. Dhami was speaking to the media at Amritsar on Saturday, before the departure of a special jatha going to attend 100 year centenary congregations of Saka Panja Sahib in Pakistan.

“The SGPC had already expressed its apprehension that the government wants to take control of managements of Gurdwaras through HSGMC and the fresh notification of Haryana, is its confirmation. I caution the Sikh Sangat to strongly oppose this intention of government possession on the Gurdwaras,” said Dhami.

The SGPC president said that in its notification, the Haryana government notified that besides forming a 41-member ad-hoc committee for 18 months, if the election of HSGMC is not held within the stipulated time, then the government will increase the tenure of the ad-hoc committee for next 18 months.

“This means, for 3 years, the management of Gurdwaras would be in the hands of the government,” he said.

The SGPC president said that by passing an ordinance, Haryana government has also made a provision of appointing a ‘Patron’ of the ad-hoc HSGMC.

“No person is Patron of Sikh Qaum (community) and Sikh bodies, but only Guru Granth Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib. In 1920, even the British government had attempted to keep the management of Gurdwaras in its own hands through a government appointed committee but after the Panthic opposition, the government had to back down. Today, the Haryana government is doing the same, which will not be accepted by the Sikhs,” said Dhami.

He appealed to the Sikh leaders of Haryana to understand the intention of the government and strengthen the SGPC, an organisation of the Sikh Panth working under the patronage of Akal Takht Sahib. He also warned the governments to stop interfering in Sikh issues and not to play politics for Gurdwaras.

