SGPC to build 1,500-room serai for devotees visiting Golden Temple

AMRITSAR

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to build a 1,500-room serai (inn) for devotees visiting the Golden Temple.

The decision was taken during the apex gurdware body’s executive committee meeting presided over by its chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. The new serai would be constructed at the location of Hansli near Gheo Mandi Chowk on the way to the Golden Temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to media after the meeting, Kaur said the “kar sewa” (voluntary service) of the new serai, which will begin from November 1, has been entrusted to Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale.

“A parking lot would be constructed on the ground floor of the five-storied serai, besides a store for ration offered by the sangat for Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Langar. Moreover, the old building of Sri Guru Ramdas School near Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib would also be repaired,” said the SGPC chief.

The executive committee also condemned remarks by Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale on Harmandar Sahib.

“No preacher has the right to speak against the historical shrines of the Sikh community. The sentiments of the sangat have been hurt by the remarks of Dhadrianwale linking Sri Harmandar Sahib with the incident at Singhu border. Sri Harmandar Sahib is a common place where people of all faiths visit with devotion,” said Kaur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Condemning the Singhu lynching, the SGPC chief demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. She condemned the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri and pledged to stand with the families of the victim farmers.

The SGPC also approved a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) of the SGPC employees.