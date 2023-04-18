SGPC to take kin of youths imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail to Assam for meeting

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bhagwant Singh Sialka said the Punjab youths imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail of Assam will be able to meet their family members on April 19 under an initiative of the SGPC.

Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. (HT File Photo)

Sialka had led the legal team of the SGPC to pursue the cases under the National Security Act (NSA) of youths detained in the Dibrugarh jail.

He said after they met the arrested youths in the jail on April 10, family members of the youths have now been allowed to meet them following the efforts of the SGPC. He said the permission in this regard had been obtained from the Amritsar district magistrate.

He said the youths detained in Dibrugarh include Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh Jallupur Khaira, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla and Papalpreet Singh.

He said there was a plan to take the families of the youths detained in Dibrugarh jail to Assam on April 19 for their mulaqat (jail meetings). He requested the families of the youths to contact the SGPC officials at the Sikh body’s headquarters in Amritsar by April 18. He said the SGPC will make overall arrangements to take the family members of the detained youths to Dibrugarh.

