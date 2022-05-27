SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days

Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days.

The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area.

On Friday, the teams raided two export-led hosiery firms near Girja Ghar Chowk in Chaura Bazar area, and found that the physical stock mismatched with the records, pointing towards bogus purchases to avail tax benefits.

Further, two tobacco firms in Girja Ghar Chowk (Chaura Bazar), which were raided on May 26, had huge stock that was not accounted for in the books. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.

Similarly, firms dealing in steel and building material in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fathegarh Sahib, and Rauni village were also raided.

The officials said the raids were conducted on the directions of Punjab taxation commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav.

The department has confiscated documents and an investigation is going on.

Deputy commissioner state tax (DCST), Ludhiana Division, Randhir Kaur said it is the second big action against tobacco firms in a month.

Earlier, the department had conducted a raid against a tobacco dealer in Hargobind Nagar, he added.