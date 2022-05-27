Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
chandigarh news

SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days

The raids were conducted by SGST department teams at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area in Ludhiana
On Friday, the SGST department teams raided two export-led hosiery firms near Girja Ghar Chowk in Chaura Bazar area in Ludhiana, and found that the physical stock mismatched with the records, pointing towards bogus purchases to avail tax benefits (HT FILE)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days.

The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area.

On Friday, the teams raided two export-led hosiery firms near Girja Ghar Chowk in Chaura Bazar area, and found that the physical stock mismatched with the records, pointing towards bogus purchases to avail tax benefits.

Further, two tobacco firms in Girja Ghar Chowk (Chaura Bazar), which were raided on May 26, had huge stock that was not accounted for in the books. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.

Similarly, firms dealing in steel and building material in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fathegarh Sahib, and Rauni village were also raided.

The officials said the raids were conducted on the directions of Punjab taxation commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav.

RELATED STORIES

The department has confiscated documents and an investigation is going on.

Deputy commissioner state tax (DCST), Ludhiana Division, Randhir Kaur said it is the second big action against tobacco firms in a month.

Earlier, the department had conducted a raid against a tobacco dealer in Hargobind Nagar, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP