Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Union ministry of tourism

IAS officer Shah Faesal who had resigned from his job and reinstated in April has been posted as deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism. Faesal, an IAS topper who had resigned in 2018 citing personal reasons, later formed his own political party and was planning to contest elections. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Article 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Faesal was however, reinstated in April this year.

“8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,” said Shah Faesal in a series of tweets soon after he again joined the government.

He has also said that he will undo the mistakes of past, which is a direct hint towards his resignation.

In 2020, Faesal resigned as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, nearly 17 months after laying the foundation of the new political party in March 2019. The 39-year-old former bureaucrat had that time also removed the party tag from his social media accounts, giving fuel to the speculations that he could rejoin the government or pursue other interests. Soon after his arrest, the Public Safety Act was invoked against him, but was later revoked before he was released in June 2020.

Faesal was the IAS topper in 2010 and worked in various positions in the Jammu & Kashmir administration. While he resigned in 2018, the government did not accept his resignation.