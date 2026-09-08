Shah likely to address September 30 Jalandhar rally

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to address a BJP rally in Jalandhar on September 30, marking the culmination of the party’s proposed statewide anti-drug yatra that is expected to begin on September 18 against drugs, leaders said.

Event to mark culmination of party’s anti-drug yatra that will begin on September 18. (HT File)

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According to party insiders, the final dates and detailed programme were likely to be decided at a meeting of senior Punjab leaders with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in New Delhi that was scheduled to be held on Monday evening.

Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, state organisation secretary Manthari Shrinivasullu and former state BJP president Rajesh Bagga, entrusted with the responsibility of the proposed yatra, were scheduled to attend the meeting.

Bagga was to make a detailed presentation before Santosh on the proposed route, schedule and organisational arrangements for the yatra. The party leadership was likely to take a final call on the dates and modalities after the presentation.

The proposed yatra is being planned as a major BJP campaign against the drug menace in Punjab, an issue the party is expected to make a key part of its electoral campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Jalandhar twice in recent months, including a visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan, an important centre of the Ravidassia community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Jalandhar twice in recent months, including a visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan, an important centre of the Ravidassia community. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP’s repeated focus on Jalandhar is significant as the Doaba region has a substantial Dalit population and the party has been making a concerted effort to expand its organisational and electoral footprint in Punjab.

According to senior BJP leaders, Shah is expected to give a clear line of action to the state BJP leaders, which may include an alliance or no alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The party has grappled with factionalism over the recent appointment of district presidents, where loyalists of turncoats and traditional party veterans have clashed over organisational dominance.

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