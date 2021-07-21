Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shame that Modi doing injustice to farmers, says Sukhbir
chandigarh news

Shame that Modi doing injustice to farmers, says Sukhbir

Says government is impervious to protesters’ sufferings and it does not bode well for a healthy democracy
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal protesting outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it was a shame that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing injustice to the country’s farmers by not resolving the deadlock over their demand for the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament after the Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the House, Sukhbir said “It is the responsibility of the PM to resolve the grievances of farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for months. But the government is impervious to their sufferings. Such an attitude does not bode well for a healthy democracy.”

Holding placards, the MPs of SAD and and its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), including former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said the BJP-led Centre used its majority to disallow adjournment motion moved by them to hold a discussion seeking repeal of the agriculture laws.

Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Naresh Gujral were also present.

“It was because of this that we decided to boycott a meeting held by the Prime Minister to review the Covid pandemic situation,” Sukhbir added.

The SAD-BSP MPs said it was unfortunate that the NDA government was not ready to recognise the sacrifices of farmers and even refused to pay tributes to 500 farmers who died in the course of the agitation.

They condemned alleged attempts to defame and suppress the movement. “The Union government should not act in the interests of the large business houses that want to corporatise the agriculture sector. The laws are also against the spirit of federalism,” they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP