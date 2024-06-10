Shanker, Saksham enter main draw of AITA National Series Tennis Tournament

Shankar Heisnam (MN) defeated Jaideep Singh (PB) 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets; Shanker played in top form and took the first set 6-3
Top seed Shanker Heisnam and Saksham won their respective U-18 boys’ singles matches in the final qualifying round to enter the main draw during the AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium.
Shankar Heisnam (MN) defeated Jaideep Singh (PB) 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets. Shanker played in top form and took the first set 6-3. In the second set, Shanker maintained his rhythm and closed the set and match 6-0 without conceding a single game.
In another match, Saksham Bikram Shah (CH) outplayed Vrishin Awasthi (CH) 6-1, 6-0. 2nd seed Aryan Chauhan also advanced into the main draw. Aryan Chauhan (HR) won from Devansh Parajuli (PB) 6-0, 6-2. Other players who qualified for the main draw are Ojas Mehlawat, Aarav Chawla, Ribhav Saroha and Paramveer Singh.