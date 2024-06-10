 Shanker, Saksham enter main draw of AITA National Series Tennis Tournament - Hindustan Times
Shanker, Saksham enter main draw of AITA National Series Tennis Tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Shankar Heisnam (MN) defeated Jaideep Singh (PB) 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets; Shanker played in top form and took the first set 6-3

Top seed Shanker Heisnam and Saksham won their respective U-18 boys’ singles matches in the final qualifying round to enter the main draw during the AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium.

A player in action during the AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. (HT Photo)
A player in action during the AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. (HT Photo)

Shankar Heisnam (MN) defeated Jaideep Singh (PB) 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets. Shanker played in top form and took the first set 6-3. In the second set, Shanker maintained his rhythm and closed the set and match 6-0 without conceding a single game.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In another match, Saksham Bikram Shah (CH) outplayed Vrishin Awasthi (CH) 6-1, 6-0. 2nd seed Aryan Chauhan also advanced into the main draw. Aryan Chauhan (HR) won from Devansh Parajuli (PB) 6-0, 6-2. Other players who qualified for the main draw are Ojas Mehlawat, Aarav Chawla, Ribhav Saroha and Paramveer Singh.

Chandigarh
Follow Us On