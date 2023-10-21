Shanta flays Sukhu, Jai Ram for ‘catfight’ over relief grants

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister from Himachal Pradesh, Shanta Kumar on Friday flayed chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur for “catfight” over disaster grants.

Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the two-term CM of Himachal said that for the first time in the history of the state, a terrible disaster occurred during the monsoon season and hundreds of houses were damaged. The statement added that nearly 500 people died and several went missing and businesses were destroyed.

Even more disastrous was the political slugfest going on between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, Kumar said.

So many months have passed since the disaster struck and the chief minister was claiming that state has got no assistance from the Union government. On the other hand, leader of opposition and ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur visited Delhi and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disaster relief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is worse than the disaster as talks of both of them could not be true and one is certainly lying.

“It seems that the state has got general financial aid which BJP leaders are terming disaster relief while the government says it is the normal grant which was due to the state,” the statement adds.

The former CM added that the situation had taken a regrettable turn in the realm of politics and appealed to Sukhu and Thakur to clarify the real situation for the people of the state.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining transparency to prevent a loss of public trust in the political leadership.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!