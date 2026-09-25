Shimla: Congress seeks EC chief’s resignation over ‘vote chori’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Rajani Patil on Thursday demanded the resignation and removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the issue of “vote chori” raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not been adequately addressed.

chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (HT File)

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Patil was speaking during the first general house meeting of the Congress in Solan after the organisation was reconstituted.

Patil said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been raising allegations of “vote theft” since 2025. “Gyanesh Kumar should resign and he should be sacked,” Patil said.

State Congress president Vinay Kumar expressed concern over the Election Commission’s functioning and the alleged arbitrariness of Gyanesh Kumar, saying, “The EC’s impartiality has come under question. This is extremely dangerous for the country’s constitution and democracy.”

He questioned the chief election commissioner’s decision to agree to the three-member EC despite the dissent of two members, saying, “Gyaneshwar has mortgaged the EC to the BJP. The chief election commissioner is acting at the behest of the BJP.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vinay, while reacting to the news published in the media in this regard, said that at the behest of BJP, 13 crore voters were deprived of their votes due to default SIR in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay, while reacting to the news published in the media in this regard, said that at the behest of BJP, 13 crore voters were deprived of their votes due to default SIR in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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The objections raised by two election commissioners, including issues related to voter lists, arbitrary registration of new voters, illegal changes to Form 6, questions about the centralisation of voter data, questions raised about appeals in Bengal, the exclusion of eligible voters in Goa, the election commission not holding meetings for four months, and ignoring questions about SIRs, are very serious matters.