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Shimla: Denying MLA pension on grounds of disqualification unconstitutional, says BJP

Jamwal stated that the amendment seeks to target those legislators who were disqualified under Schedule 2(1)(a); he clarified that the Constitution already contains provisions governing disqualification of members—primarily in cases where a legislator shifts party allegiance or violates party directives

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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BJP state chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal has strongly criticised the amendment brought by the Congress government to deny pension to MLAs disqualified during the 14th Legislative Assembly, terming it unconstitutional, legally untenable and arbitrary.

BJP state chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal (HT File)

Jamwal stated that the amendment seeks to target those legislators who were disqualified under Schedule 2(1)(a). He clarified that the Constitution already contains provisions governing disqualification of members—primarily in cases where a legislator shifts party allegiance or violates party directives.

“However, these provisions are limited strictly to disqualification from membership. There is no provision anywhere that allows the State to stop or withdraw pension on this basis,” he said. “The argument that ‘once disqualified, pension must also be denied’ has no constitutional backing. Pension does not fall within the scope of disqualification provisions,” Jamwal emphasised.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the amendment, as of now, has not attained legal enforceability. “Unless the amendment receives the assent of the governor—and wherever required, the President—and is duly notified in the Official Gazette, it has no legal existence,” he said. Describing the move as arbitrary, Jamwal said that any attempt to withhold pension through such a mechanism would not stand the test of law.

Responding to criticism from the BJP, Chauhan accused the opposition of politicising the issue. “The BJP is opposing every decision without understanding its implications. Their role has been to weaken the elected government, but the people of Himachal Pradesh have stood firmly with the Congress,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shimla: Denying MLA pension on grounds of disqualification unconstitutional, says BJP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shimla: Denying MLA pension on grounds of disqualification unconstitutional, says BJP
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