Shimla: HPU staff, students hold protest against university amendment bill

Teachers, non-teaching employees, research scholars and students of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Friday held a peaceful protest march wearing black ribbons against the Himachal Pradesh State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, calling for its withdrawal and protection of university autonomy.

Addressing the gathering after the march, HPUTWA president professor Nitin Vyas said the participation of the university community reflected its concern over the proposed changes. (HT Photo for representation)

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The march was held on the call of the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) in support of institutional and academic autonomy of universities in the state.

Addressing the gathering after the march, HPUTWA president professor Nitin Vyas said the participation of the university community reflected its concern over the proposed changes.

“The large participation shows that the HPU family will not compromise on its autonomy. The Bill is an attempt to undermine academic freedom and the democratic structure of the university. HPUTWA will continue to oppose the Bill and demands that the government withdraw it immediately,” Vyas said.

Professor Balak Ram Thakur said HPU had played an important role in the development of Himachal Pradesh by producing leaders, administrators and scholars.

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{{^usCountry}} “HPU is a matter of pride for the state. Any move that affects its autonomy concerns the future of higher education in Himachal Pradesh. The university community must remain united on this issue,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “HPU is a matter of pride for the state. Any move that affects its autonomy concerns the future of higher education in Himachal Pradesh. The university community must remain united on this issue,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Himachal Pradesh assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on September 2. According to the HPUTWA, the legislation contains provisions concerning recruitment and financial administration in state universities.

The government has said that the amendments are aimed at strengthening transparency, merit and financial discipline in recruitment and financial administration. The university teachers, however, have raised concerns over the potential impact on institutional and academic autonomy and the role of academic experts in recruitment and financial decision-making.