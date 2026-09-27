Shimla: Joy runs high in Mandi as Sawan Barwal makes history

As celebrations break out in native town,of Sawan Barwal who recently clinched a silver in the men’s marathon at Asian Games, Kuldeep Chand, father of the 28-year-old, said “Running has been his childhood support even though it was by chance he got hooked to running.” Barwal broke the national record as it was an event India had not conquered in 44 years.

Sawan Barwal ending the country’s 44-year wait for a marathon medal. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It is an early Diwali for the family. We plan a grand reception when he returns in October. Its going to be a dhaam which will be served to mark the achievement. Today we celebrated the win with laddoos but planning has started for his arrival,” said Chand while speaking to HT on the phone.

There is a celebratory atmosphere at Sawan Barwal’s home following this historic achievement. Well-wishers began arriving at his residence early in the morning. Family members and local residents are filled with excitement over his magnificent feat. His entire family—including his father Kuldeep Chand, mother Subhadra Devi, and wife Shabnam—is overjoyed by his success.

Hailing from Joginder Nagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Barwal’s father Kuldeep worked as a driver in New Delhi while mother Subhadra Devi is a homemaker. Barwal who has been a runner for over a decade, but his initiation to running happened by chance after a visit to a track near home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “His elder brother was on the school’s track team. Watching from the sidelines, he was roped in to train for 1,500m at the age of 14. Running began for him at school, where he won medals at the district and state levels, before he joined the Army in 2019”, said Kuldeep who himself also had been a runner but could only compete till district level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His elder brother was on the school’s track team. Watching from the sidelines, he was roped in to train for 1,500m at the age of 14. Running began for him at school, where he won medals at the district and state levels, before he joined the Army in 2019”, said Kuldeep who himself also had been a runner but could only compete till district level. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“His first marathon was delayed after he suffered an injury 10 days before his planned race. He returned in January and began a four-month build-up for Rotterdam. When he arrived in the Netherlands in April, Barwal on his debut had stunned Indian athletics by running 2:11:58 and breaking Shivnath Singh’s record, which had stood since 1978,” said an elated father who has been getting the congratulatory calls and messages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“After the 2022 Asian Games, which he missed because of injuries and other reasons, Barwal and his coach began discussing a switch to the longer distance. He started training alongside experienced marathon runners and seniors, with preparation including altitude camps in Kannur and Bengaluru,” said Kuldeep.

Achievements of Himachal’s athletes are inspiring: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur extended his best wishes to all the athletes who won medals at the Asian Games. “Sawan Barwal—an Indian Army soldier from Joginder Nagar in Mandi district—won a medal in the marathon, an event India had not conquered in 44 years. Furthermore, we secured the gold medal in Kabaddi today,” said Thakur.

He noted that Seema, a daughter of Himachal, brought honor to the nation by winning a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter race—a feat achieved after a gap of 16 years. Similarly, The luster of this gold is even more special for us because the victorious Indian team included four daughters from Himachal. The Indian team was led by Pushpa Rana, a daughter of Himachal; Ritu Negi, Bhavna Thakur, and Jyoti Thakur were also part of the squad. Additionally, the men’s Kabaddi team clinched the gold medal. The entire nation takes pride in these achievements by Himachal’s athletes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Their accomplishments serve as a source of inspiration for the state’s youth, especially its daughters. I urge the CM to fulfil the promises made in the past regarding cash rewards for these athletes,” said Thakur.