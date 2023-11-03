Shimla man, aide snatch banker’s bag in Mohali, nabbed

Police have arrested a Shimla native and his aide for snatching a bag containing jewellery from a banker.

The accused were identified as Divesh, hailing from Shimla, and Surjit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Divesh, hailing from Shimla, and Surjit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali.

They were arrested on the complaint of Mohit Kumar, a manager at a private bank in Sector 34, Chandigarh, and resident of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali.

He told the police that on November 1, he was on his way to the bank, when a youth snatched his bag and fled on foot.

The bag contained two laptops, a gold set, three gold rings and three pairs of gold earrings, apart from silver jewellery. He chased the youth for some distance, but he managed to give him the slip. Following investigation, police arrested Divesh and Surjit, and recovered the stolen articles from them.

The accused are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Balongi police station.

They were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody. As per police records, two more cases are registered against them.

