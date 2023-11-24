Shimla sees hottest November day in six years

Recording a minimum temperature 21°C, Shimla saw its hottest November day in six years on Wednesday. In November 2017, the mercury was recorded at 21.8°C in November.

“The maximum temperature is likely to remain static during next few days while the minimum temperatures will drop. There are chances of snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in isolated places over low hills and plains from November 26 to 28,” MeT’s SDhimla centre director Surender Paul said (HT File Photo)

The maximum temperature during November has remained below 20°C since.

After a brief dry spell, Himachal is set to get a fresh snow and rains as a Western Disturbance is likely to hit the northwestern Himalayan region from Saturday.

“The maximum temperature is likely to remain static during next few days while the minimum temperatures will drop. There are chances of snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in isolated places over low hills and plains from November 26 to 28,” MeT’s SDhimla centre director Surender Paul said.

In November, the state has received 10% less rainfall than normal. From November 1 to 22, the state received 11 mm rainfall, while the normal expectation for this period is 12.2 mm.

Meanwhile, night temperatures across the state are staying normal, though some places saw the mercury dipping slightly.

Samadoh in tribal Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state, recording a low of minus 2.2°C, followed by 2.8 °C in Kalpa. Manali’s minimum temperature was recorded at 3.1°C and Bhunter saw a low of 3.3°C.

Night temperature in the state capital Shimla was recorded 8.2°C and in Kufri, the famous hill resort, it was 8°C. Dalhousie’s night temperature was 8.4°C and Dharamshala and Palampur recorded 9.2°C and 6.5°C, respectively.

Low lying areas of Solan, Mandi, Una and Chamba recorded 4.2°C, 5.8°C, 6.4°C and 7.1°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhaulakuan was the warmest, recording the day temperature of 25°C.

.