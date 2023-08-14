Shimlapuri man booked for raping NRI woman

A Shimlapuri resident has been booked for allegedly raping a 49-year-old NRI woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday The Koom Kalan police filed a case against Jasmail Singh under sections 376 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

On the complaint lodged by the victim on June 29, the police conducted a thorough inquiry. The victim, a US resident, alleged that during a dispute with her husband, she came in contact with the accused, who established physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

The victim claimed that Jasmail had initially promised to marry her and repeatedly took significant amount of money from her. However, he later refused to marry.

ASI Dharampal, the investigating officer, said efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

