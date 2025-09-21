SHO, 2 SIs suspended over lapses in probe in Mumbai woman’s killing

Jammu and Kashmir Police have suspended three cops, including station house officer (SHO) of Channi Himmat police station inspector Deepak Pathania, for alleged serious lapses in the case of a Mumbai woman’s killing and injuries to two others in Sainik Colony last month. Jammu SSP Joginder Singh issued an order here on Friday and placed the three officers under suspension with immediate effect. (File)

Besides SHO Channi Himmat inspector Deepak Pathania, two other suspended officers have been identified as police post Sainik Colony in-charge PSI Waseem Bhatti and PSI Rohit Sharma.

A 30-year-old woman from West Malad in Mumbai, Mehjabeen Akil Sheikh had died of bullet wounds in Jammu in August and not from a road accident as initially claimed by the police station concerned, which had initiated inquest proceedings.

“The three officers have been placed under suspension and further attached with police headquarters Jammu during the period of suspension. They shall be deployed in District Police Lines Jammu immediately and further directed to report to regional police headquarters Jammu on Saturday,” read the SSP’s order.

Subsequently, SI Noor Hussain was posted at police station Channi Himmat while ASI Devinder Kumar was posted at Sainik Colony police post.

On August 21, Mehjabeen, her sister Fatima Akil, 21 and Jaspreet Kour, 28 of Ludhiana were admitted to JK Medicity Hospital in Jammu by two men Naveen Bakshi and Surinder Pal in the night with injuries.

The duo ran a physiotherapy centre in Sainik Colony and had told doctors that the three women had been injured in a road mishap on the Ring Road.

The women were later shifted to ASCOMS Batra Hospital and then to GMC Jammu, where Mehjabeen succumbed to her injuries on August 30.

Police had initially begun inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS based on the statement of Bakshi and Pal.

However, subsequent investigations confirmed that Mehjabeen had suffered a gunshot injury, leading to the registration of a murder case.

Accordingly an FIR (No. 152/2025) under Sections 103(1), 109, 332(b) of the BNSS and the Arms Act was lodged at Channi Himmat Police Station against an unidentified accused on September 18.

“The three officers have been suspended due to lapses in timely detection and failure to conclude at an early stage that Mehjabeen had been shot with a firearm. It amounts to dereliction of duties,” said a senior police officer. The identity of the gunman also remains unknown.