Shop-cum-flats: MC probing structural changes in Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar market

The issue of structural changes in the wall and basement of shop- cum- flats in the downtown market in BRS Nagar has opened a pandora’s box, with the municipal corporation now probing allegation of similar changes carried out in the structures in Sarabha Nagar Market and SBS Nagar.

In Sarabha Nagar Market, there are over 10 such buildings which have been built by clubbing together shop-cum-flats (SCFs) measuring 172sqyd. Majority of these SCFs are being used as high- end eating joints.

Now, the municipal corporation officials are digging into the details of how and when these structural changes were made. They are also probing whether the safety norms were followed while clubbing the SCFs’ and if the changes have caused any impact on the strength of the building.

“The reports of all changes being made in the SCFs are being looked into. How the design changes in SCFs were approved and how the clubbing was carried out and whether any taxes were paid to the civic body and under which scheme the SCF owners were allowed to make the changes,” master town planner Sanjay Kanwar said.

The famous Sarabha Nagar market houses some of the high-end fine dine restaurants and eateries. The market is one of the favourite weekend destinations of city residents.

Wong Chio, president Sarabha Nagar market association, said the SCF owners are paying commercial property tax and the changes in the SCFs were made following an assurance of one-time settlement from civic authorities. Further, there are no high-rise buildings in the market which poses threat to structure strength.

“It is a welcome step if the new government in power wants to generate revenue and we are also eager to contribute. There has been a long pending contention over the estimates being offered by the government. While we wanted to pay a lump sum amount under change of land use (CLU) scheme and had urged MC to convert the property from SCF to shop- cum- office (SCOs), the civic authorities wished to calculate the changes as per the covered area. This multiplies the amount three to four times and makes it completely unviable for the property owners to pay such a huge amount as conversion charges,” said Chio.

On the other hand, members of city based civil society group Public Action Committee (PAC) on Tuesday gathered in front of the downtown market in BRS Nagar to highlight the violation conducted by carrying out structural changes in the buildings.

Led by engineer Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, the PAC members said that structural changes were made by tweaking the notification of the government issued in 2021.