Shopkeeper held for selling LPG illegally in Ludhiana

A case under sections of Essential Commodity Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered against shopkeeper for alleged illegal sale of LPG in Ludhiana
The Ludhiana police received information that the accused shopkeeper refilled small LPG cylinders from regular ones and sold them to labourers at a higher price. (HT PHOTO )
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have arrested a shopkeeper for alleged black marketing of LPG by refilling it in small gas cylinders. They recovered two regular and seven small gas cylinders, two electronic weighing machines and two pipers from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ragvin of Jeevan Nagar, while his aide, Santosh Gupta of the same locality is yet to be held.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that the accused refilled small LPG cylinders from regular ones and sold them to labourers at a higher price.

A case under Section 7 of the Essential Commodity Act and Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Focal Point police station. A hunt is on for Santosh’s arrest.

