Shopkeeper set on fire in GTB market, Ludhiana

Two masked bike-borne assailants on Saturday set a shopkeeper on fire after pouring petrol on him in full public view in Guru Teg Bahadhur Market in Model Town area, in what police suspected to be a case of old rivalry.

Police at the victim’s shop in GTB Market in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

The victim, identified as Gurdeep Singh, 55, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, who runs a cloth shop in the GTB market, suffered burn injuries on his face, chest, and shoulders. Cloth material kept in the shop also caught flames.

Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at Model Town police station, said that the incident is suspected to be a result of an old rivalry. The inspector said that the police are also questioning former employees of the shop and things will be clear after recording the statement of the victim.

Kaur said that the victim is not in a condition to record his statement. The police have initiated an investigation and started scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

Police said that they are also trying to find out about any dispute between the victim and his former employees.

The Model town police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Sensing the condition, he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Taranjit Singh, brother of the victim, stated that his brother was present at his shop when two masked motorcycle-borne men turned up there. The accused poured petrol, which they were carrying in their mouth, on the victim’s face and set him on fire.

Before anyone could react, the accused escaped from the spot. Locals gathered there and rushed him to a hospital. They also doused the flames and informed the police.

Taranjit added that the accused were captured in the CCTVs installed near the shop.

