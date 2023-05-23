Haryana facing severe crunch of doctors, teachers, says Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said Haryana is facing severe shortage of teachers, doctors and other staff in government offices but the state government is in deep slumber.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Abhay said he had to pay ₹1.85 lakh for the treatment of his leg’s thumb at a private hospital and a common man can’t bear this amount.

“There is a lack of doctors in hospitals and teachers in government schools. The common man can’t pay the treatment fee in private hospitals and there is no facility in government hospitals. Haryana has recorded poor results in board exams this time due to shortage of teachers and the government is not showing any intent to resolve the matter by filling vacant posts,” said the INLD general secretary.

The Ellenabad MLA said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is behaving like a dictator in his Jan Samvad programmes.

“The chief minister is disrespecting the people who raise issues before him during his Jan Samvad programmes,” Abhay added.

He further alleged that cow vigilantes, who were allegedly involved in the killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani, were BJP supporters and the saffron party is giving patronage to such people who create rift in the society by dividing people on the caste lines.