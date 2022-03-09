Shorter route to airport gets Chandigarh adviser’s green light

Travel time from Chandigarh to the International Airport in Mohali will soon be drastically cut with the UT administration deciding to go ahead with the development of a shorter route near Sector 48.

On Tuesday, UT adviser Dharam Pal gave his nod to plan the new road, which will start from the T-point intersection of Vikas Marg (coming from Sector-43 ISBT) and Purv Marg (coming from Tribune Chowk).

“The current distance from this intersection to the airport is 14 km after traversing through Mohali. It will be reduced to 3.5 km after the road is completed. The project will require acquisition of land in both Punjab and Chandigarh. The road will go along the airport’s boundary wall and thereafter connect with the Airport Road in Mohali,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity.

Around 850 m of this stretch, which will pass through Faidan and Jagatpura areas, will fall in Punjab, while the majority will be in Chandigarh.

Pal said, “Next, we need the UT administrator’s approval and will also have to involve Punjab for the land falling in its territory.”

On its end, Chandigarh will acquire around 39 acres, while 13 acres lie in Punjab.

Notably, the road is proposed in the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 as well.

The adviser had constituted a committee under the deputy commissioner to examine the shorter route, following which a survey of the area adjacent to the airport was undertaken.

Before the construction of the new international airport, the distance from Tribune Chowk to the previous terminal was 2.7 km.