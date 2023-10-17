Shorter route to Airport: Mohali throws fresh spanner, proposes using existing Jagatpura road

The Mohali administration has thrown a fresh spanner in the plans to construct a shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, proposing instead to use the existing Jagatpura road after widening it.

This even as Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has already granted in-principal approval for constructing a shorter route starting from the Sector 47/48 intersection on the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Presently, commuters are required to travel all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, passing Bawa White House, and then make a left turn towards Airport Chowk, before another left towards the airport (see map).

Reacting to Mohali’s proposal, the UT administration has said it will oppose it as the Jagatpura road is very narrow. “We have been holding meetings for over two years for a shorter route. The road they (Mohali) are proposing is very narrow, with little scope for widening. Also, the security of people going to the airport cannot be comprised, so we will not agree to this proposal,” said a senior UT officer.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said that the estimate for widening the Jagatpura road has already been prepared, which comes up to around ₹1.1 crore. Also, the Indian Airforce has no objections to the road as it is situated a fair distance from the airport boundary. She confirmed that the necessary affidavit for the road would be filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The distance to the airport from the main road (Sector 48) will be reduced to just 3 km.

Can cut on acquisition cost

In August of this year, the deputy commissioners of Chandigarh and Mohali, along with additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, had conducted a physical verification of the land designated for the planned shorter route. Jain had suggested utilising the existing road through Jagatpura and Kandala villages, instead of acquiring additional land for constructing a shorter route. Jain had also said that land acquisition could take up to two years and the cost would also be very high. Widening the Jagatpura road for one-way traffic, to allow people to travel to the airport and facilitating return via Airport Road, would be more cost-effective, he had said.

On August 18, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed officials from the Punjab government and Chandigarh administration to convene a joint meeting and expedite work on the project. The meeting was to be presided over by additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain.

GMADA to commence work in mid-November

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), which is working on another shorter route to the airport, via Sector 66-A, is set to commence construction in mid-November this year.

The 164-foot-wide road is a crucial component of the Mohali Master Plan. The approximately 5-km stretch will enable commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to reach the airport by taking the route in front of Bawa White House, rather than the longer route via Airport Road. Consequently, this will reduce the distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by over 5 km.

A senior GMADA officer said they are awaiting administrative approval, which is expected within a week. Following the approval, tenders will be released, and the construction is anticipated to commence in mid-November. The projected cost for this initiative is around ₹50 crore, said the officer.

“The new road will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing Airport Road. It will be particularly advantageous for passengers traveling from distant locations such as Rajpura, Patiala, and Ludhiana to the airport. Moreover, the road passing through Sector 66-A will enhance connectivity to IT City and Aeropolis City,” said Tejinder Singh Bhatia, managing director of Aeropolis City, Sector 66-A.

