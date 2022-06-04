Shots fired again: Mohali police launch crackdown on unverified tenants

Springing into action after the third case of firing at a Mohali flat within the past three weeks, police on Friday booked three landlords at TDI City, Sector 110, for failing to ensure tenant verification and issued notices to 150 more.

Earlier on Thursday night, police arrested a gym trainer for opening fire at the gate of TDI City around 11 pm.

A .32-bore revolver and one empty cartridge was recovered from the accused, Sahil Verma, a resident of Kurali and presently staying at SBP Homes, Balongi. His car bearing number PB65-AY-7222 was also seized.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhjeet Singh said during interrogation, Verma revealed that he came to TDI City to meet a female friend and opened fire in the air in an inebriated condition.

Taking note of the third such incident in Mohali since May 12, police launched a tenant-verification drive at TDI City on Friday, starting off early around 7 am. Around 100 policemen were deputed under the supervision of DSP Singh.

By going door to door until 11 am, police inspected 300 flats and found that of the total properties rented, tenants and paying guests at 153 had not been verified.

Consequently, three landlords were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 150, who rented their houses only a couple of months ago, were served show-cause notices. If they fail to respond with a valid reason within 24 hours, they will also face legal proceedings.

If guilt is proven under Section 188, landlords can face jail time up to six months or fine of up to ₹1,000 or both.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said to keep a check on anti-social elements taking shelter in Mohali, all residences in the district will be inspected. “Any landlord offering accommodation to paying guests or tenants need to get them verified through the police and violators will face action,” he added.

The SSP said several anti-social elements were taking advantage due to the carelessness of such landlords and were residing in Mohali without any check.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, and Sections 27, 54, and 59 Arms Act was registered against the gym owner for opening fire in the air. He will be produced in a court on Saturday, DSP Singh said.

Just five days ago, the Sohana police had arrested two men for opening fire with a licensed revolver at their flat in Sector 88, Mohali on May 29.

The accused, hailing from Jagraon and Barnala, were staying at Hero Homes in Sector 88, and were into the business of sale and purchase of old cars.

Before this, on May 12, a bouncer from Chandigarh was booked for firing shots in the air at Falcon View Apartments in Sector 82 during early morning hours, triggering panic in the area. The accused was hired by four Haryana men who had been staying on rent at the apartments for the past two years.